5,778 independents seek elective posts in August election - IEBC

By Moses Nyamori

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted the names of 5,778 independents ahead of the nominations. Of these, 38 are contesting in the presidential race and 74 are seeking governor positions.

Others are 748 vying for the member of Parliament seats, 85 senators, 95 woman representatives and 4,738 in member of the county assembly races.

"(They) have expressed intention to contest as independent candidates for the General Election to be held on 9th August, 2022 and are required to present themselves to the respective Returning Officer on the appointed dates for Commission nominations," IEBC said in the notice.

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga are facing a major political headache in their strongholds after heavyweights who lost in the party primaries made a comeback as independent candidates.

Several sitting MPs and close allies of the two presidential frontrunners have been listed in the special gazette notice by IEBC having applied for clearance as self-sponsored candidates.

The aspirants will be subjected to further clearance with those running for president required to present at least 48,000 signatures of registered voters and Sh200,000 nomination fees.

Approval by IEBC for the top job is subject to the submission of at least 2,000 signatures of enlisted voters from not less than 24 out of the 47 counties. The aspirants are further required to accompany the signatures with corresponding copies of their national identification documents among other stringent requirements before getting the commission’s node to appear on the ballot.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties cleared a record 46 Kenyans as independent candidates in the August General Election. The number has since dropped to 38.

The clearance by Registrar of Parties Anne Nderitu was on the basis that the individuals were not members of any political party for at least three months to the August 9 polls.