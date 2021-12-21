News City Hall in renewed push to raise parking fees to Sh400 in zonal system

Motorists park their cars at Makadara grounds in Mombasa County on January 15, 2020. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

Parking fees in Nairobi are set to be increased up to Sh400 in a new zonal charging system if a raft of new levies proposed by City Hall is approved by the Assembly.

This as the Ann Kananu-led government targets to raise Sh1.5 billion more in parking revenue after collecting a similar amount in the financial year ended June 2021, against a target of Sh2.8 billion.

According to the proposals contained in the Nairobi City County Finance Bill, 2021, which is being debated by the assembly today, motorists parking in Nairobi’s city centre and Kijabe Street, under Zone I, will pay Sh400 daily parking fee, double the current charge.

Currently, the county government charges a daily parking fee of Sh200 irrespective of where a motorist has parked.

For Zone II covering Westlands, Upper Hill, Community, Ngara, Highridge, Industrial Area, Gigiri, Kilimani, Yaya Centre, Milimani, Hurlingham, Lavington, Karen and Eastleigh; the charge will be Sh300.

Motorists in Zone IV which covers areas bordering other counties will be charged Sh100 while those in Zone III which includes all areas not in Zones I, II, and IV, will part with Sh200.

The announcement of the return of the zonal parking charges by City Hall comes amid a court order halting parking fees increase in the capital city.

However, Nairobi County Assembly Budget and Appropriations committee chairperson Robert Mbatia argued that the court order does not stop the county government from implementing the new charges.

“The Finance Act of 2015, which was revised in the financial year ended June 30, 2019, was never stopped by the court,” said Mr Mbatia.

He added the new levies, once approved, will take effect immediately Governor Kananu accents to the bill or after 14 days of the publication of the bill in the Kenya Gazette.

For seasonal tickets, private vehicles will pay Sh7,000 per month, Sh18,000 every three months or Sh32,000 for six months which rises to Sh55,000 annually.

Online application taxis will be required to deduct parking fees from sources for all vehicles on their platform every month.

For buses, which are not matatus, the charge will be Sh1,000 per day, same as for lorries weighing between three and 10 tonnes while trailers will be levied Sh3,000.

For on-street parking in residential areas not included in the city centre and other areas, buses and lorries will pay Sh500 while trailers will still pay Sh3,000. Loss of tickets will attract a charge of Sh1,000 per ticket whether off-street or seasonal.

