Counties Auditor queries Sh250m City Hall garbage contracts

Auditor General Ms. Nancy Gathungu. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary A report by the Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu flagged the Ann Kananu-led administration for awarding contracts for the collection and disposal of garbage to different firms at varying payment rates.

According to a report for the financial year ended June 30, 2020, City Hall could not provide procurement records of the contracts making it hard to ascertain reasons for the variations.

City Hall is on the spot over suspicious payments for solid waste management contracts worth over Sh248 million.

Ms Gathungu said examination of the records indicated that contracts for the same tasks in the same geographical zones were awarded to various firms at different payment rates.

“Records on procurement of the contracts were not provided for audit and as a result, the reasons for the variances could not be confirmed,” said Ms Gathungu.

“In view of the apparent lack of objectivity in pricing the contracts, value for money may not have been obtained on the expenditure totalling Sh248,893,590 spent on collection and transportation of solid waste.”

The ghosts of questionable garbage tender awards and payments have dogged City Hall for years, forcing EACC to open a probe into the matter.

In July 2019, Nairobi County Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealed that officials at City Hall’s environment department could not account for over Sh160 million paid to garbage collectors during the financial year ended June 30, 2018.

The Auditor General’s report queried the county government for irregularly paying Sh162 million to 11 companies contracted to collect garbage at the county but could not submit payment vouchers made to the companies, the list of the firms and their contractual documents to support the payment.

The report also revealed that a backhoe belonging to Creative Consolidated Systems on April 16, 2017, operated for 29 hours a day collecting garbage in Nairobi’s CBD.

The same equipment was also found to have operated non-stop for 23 hours daily for a whole month as per odometer reading analysis and for this, the company was paid Sh10.3 million vide Cheque Nos 16032 and 16031.

Further, a garbage vehicle on July 18, 2016, was weighed twice within four minutes between 0108 hours and 0112 hours having delivered garbage weighing 11.75 tonnes and 13.65 tonnes respectively from the CBD to Dandora dumpsite.

