Counties China investors to build Sh16bn tiles plant in Kisumu

Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang Nyong’o and Keda Ceramics International MD Rui Qin Li address journalists at Kisumu City Hall Thursday. NMG PHOTO

By VICTOR RABALLA

Chinese investors are setting up a tiles manufacturing company in Miwani that Kisumu County says is a Sh16 billion enterprise.

The factory to sit on a 150-acre piece of land is seeking clearance from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and other relevant agencies.

Speaking while announcing the new development at his office Thursday, Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o expressed confidence that the initiative will improve the economy of Kisumu.

“This will create up to 2,500 jobs and bring lots of benefit to the county,” he said, adding that priority will be given to employment of locals even as technical jobs will be outsourced.

Keda Ceramics Kenya Limited that also manufactures porcelain floor tiles and semi-porcelain tiles is tapping on the increasing demand for housing in Western Kenya to boost its profit margin as it aims to set up a firm foundation for the nascent factory.

Keda Ceramics Managing Director Ruiqin Li also stated that they will use the rehabilitated Kisumu port to export the finished products to other parts of East and Central Africa including Uganda, Congo, Burundi and Rwanda.

“Other than providing for the local demand, we hope to transcend the boundaries and satisfy the market needs of our neighbouring countries,” he said.

Mr Li said they will get all their raw materials from Kisumu and the surrounding neighbourhood.

The firm has branches in India, Italy and directly manufactures ceramics in Kenya, Ghana, Senegal and Zambia.

Keda Ceramics Kenya Limited also established a Sh7 billion cement factory on a 60-acre land in Kajiado County in 2016.

He pointed out that the Kisumu plant will have five different production lines and will roll out their first manufacturing in June next month.

Prof Nyong’o noted that the coming to town of the Chinese investors is happening at a time the county government has commenced a campaign to woo both local and international investors to help boost the economy and create more job opportunities.

“We have organized an international investment conference in September this year tto give us an opportunity to demonstrate the opportunities we have in this part of the world,” he said.

The conference slated for September 24 – 29 will showcase Kisumu as the investment hub for East and Central Africa.