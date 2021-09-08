Counties City Hall set to fill three vacant PSC board slots

The City Hall building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary City Hall has kicked off the process to fill three vacant positions in the Nairobi County Public Service Board after months of vacancy.

Top among the three vacant positions is that of the chief executive officer or secretary to the board, which has been vacant for 14 months.

The position has not had a substantive holder since July, 2020 when the nominee to the position, advocate Phillip Polland Kaingu, was rejected by Nairobi County Assembly for failing to meet qualifications for the position.

Mr Kaingu was to take over from Susan Waweru, who has been serving in an acting capacity. Former Governor Mike Sonko forwarded the name again but it suffered the same fate. Currently, the position is held by Nyamae Nyagara in an acting capacity.

Acting County Secretary Jairus Musumba said the Ann Kananu-led administration has “seen it fit” to get substantive holder of the position as well as fill the other positions that fell vacant in December, 2020.

He said by the time he took over as the acting county secretary in January this year, the positions were already vacant.

“The position of the secretary/CEO to the Board has been vacant for the longest time. The other two members left in December last year. We have now moved to fill all those positions,” said Mr Musumba.

In the notice, City Hall invited persons who qualify for the positions to apply with women, people living with disabilities and marginalised groups encouraged to apply.

For CEO, an individual must have a bachelor’s degree in administration, human resource management or social services with a master’s in the same fields being an added advantage.