Counties Contractors put on notice in crackdown on illegal buildings

Red Cross officials evacuate a construction worker from the debris of the collapsed building in Gachie, Kiambu two weeks ago. NMG PHOTO

By KEVIN ROTICH

The National Construction Authority (NCA) has heightened crackdown on non-compliance buildings to curb an increase in the number of buildings collapsing.

This comes less than a month after two buildings that were under construction in Kiambu County caved in after contractors failed to follow construction rules.

On August 31, eight construction workers were rescued while about five more were trapped after a residential building collapsed in Gachie.

It was followed by the fall of another five-storey residential apartment in Kinoo that had not been approved by the NCA.

“We have already enhanced our surveillance through a multi-agency approach to get rid of buildings that are non-compliant and putting the lives of mwananchi at risk,” NCA Executive Director Maurice Akech said.

Mr Aketch said contractors found culpable will be cautioned, suspended for a period of time or banned (deregistered).

“For example, in the case of the Kinoo building that collapsed, the construction projects had not been approved by NCA? (They include) failure to comply with construction laws and regulations, failure to use licenced contractors, failure to use professionals e.g. architects and engineers etc.,” he said.

Some of the challenges that the authority faces while enforcing the requirement are developers' impunities and inadequate skilled manpower.

“All stakeholders including Developers must work together and collectively with government agencies and professionals to stop buildings from collapsing.”

This comes at a time when a strong appetite for Kiambu property has seen coffee plantations pave way for gated housing estates, shopping centres, and industrial infrastructure such as warehouses in recent years.

The boom in the satellite towns started in 2003 with the exit of the Moi regime accused of runaway corruption. The growth has been driven by the growing middle class who cannot afford property in the capital.

Much of the demand also rode on Kenyans’ love affair with investment in land ahead of putting money in bonds, unit trusts or shares at the Nairobi Securities Exchange.