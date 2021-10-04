Counties Court bars Tatu City from blocking housing project

Signage at Tatu City. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOSEPH WANGUI

Justice Lucy Gacheru, sitting at the Environment and Land Court in Thika, ordered the firm not to interfere with the property described as Block 18 –Lifestyle Heights Estate owned by Home Bridge Limited.

A court has barred Tatu City Limited from interfering with the construction and occupation of a residential apartment known as Lifestyle Heights, the largest project within the multi-billion shilling real estate project in Kiambu County.

The two companies are embroiled in a dispute related to a breach of building plans and construction of houses adjacent to another posh housing project known as Kijani Ridge.

Court documents indicate that Home Bridge Limited breached the development plan by putting up an extra floor in one of the buildings. Home Bridge leased 30 acres of land from Tatu City in 2016 and started construction of the housing project, Lifestyle Heights.

It is one of the biggest estates in Nairobi with the capacity to house 1,200 families.

The area has a development control committee appointed by Tatu City Ltd with an obligation to issue approvals of any final construction drawings and specifications before the commencement of any construction or improvement of any land parcel.

Home Bridge Limited obtained approvals in November 2016 to construct the houses, which the Kiambu County government also approved.

It later commenced advertising the sale of the housing units by way of an off-plan. However, it informed the court that the development committee issued stop orders vide a letter dated March 9, 2021, halting the construction of Block 18. The order sparked the court case.