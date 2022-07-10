Counties Deliver credible elections, investors appeal to IEBC

By SAMWEL OWINO

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to deliver a credible election that will not affect the business environment in the country.

The umbrella body that brings together the business community said the electoral agency must strive to ensure that the forthcoming August poll is acceptable to all players.

Kepsa last week told the IEBC that the business community is emerging from a two-year pandemic period that had a devastating effect and cannot afford another loss through chaotic elections.

Bidco Africa chairman Vimal Shah said trust and integrity are going to be at the core of the August election.

“We want an electoral process that gives hope and confidence to investors to continue coming to the country. We want to ensure that Kenya becomes an example of democracy not only in Africa but in the world,” Mr Shah said

Kepsa chairperson Flora Mutai said political stability is paramount for any business.

“Our election cycle has been characterised with uncertainty and sometimes violence which affects business and therefore politics is too important to leave it to politicians alone,” Ms Mutai said.

Wafula Chebukati, the IEBC chairperson, assured the business community that "we have enough security and therefore you should just go about their business.”

