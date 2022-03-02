Counties Eldoret ASK trade fair returns

Simon Kinuthia, who rears dairy goats at Langas Estate in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, showcases part of his herd during the Agricultural Society of Kenya Eldoret National Show on March 2, 2022. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

By Stanley Kimuge

More by this Author

The annual Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) trade fair in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, returned on Tuesday after a year’s lull due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ASK show, which runs till Saturday, has attracted at least 100 exhibitors, a drop from about 150 in 2020 just before the virus was announced in the country in mid-March that year.

“We have both local and some regional exhibitors from Tanzania and Uganda. We urge farmers to turn up in large numbers,” said Eldoret ASK Show chairperson Susan Seron.

“We have fewer exhibitors this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has hit hard most businesses. But we are happy that we were granted a go-ahead to host the show this year,” she added.

A spot check by Business Daily confirmed a relatively good turnout of farmers, students, and other stakeholders on the first day of the fair, where exhibitors were showcasing new technologies and innovations.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘promoting innovations and technologies in agriculture and trade.’

Agriculture Secretary Peter Munya is expected to grace the trade fair on Friday, while the Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago will preside over the event as the county patron on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health approved modalities, including protocols to guide the staging of the ASK shows countrywide in September last year, which saw exhibitions in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and Machakos resume.