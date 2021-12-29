Counties Ferry breakdowns put a damper on holidays at Coast

Mombasa residents board a ferry at Likoni Channel in November. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NMG

By SIAGO CECE

More by this Author Summary Traffic snarl-ups have been experienced at the busy Likoni channel following the influx of holidaymakers at the Coast.

Traffic snarl-ups have been experienced at the busy Likoni channel following the influx of holidaymakers at the Coast.

The situation worsened on Monday and Tuesday with only three ferries out of seven operating along the Likoni Crossing Channel. They include Mv Jambo, Mv Kwale and Mv Nyayo.

Motorists were forced to spend hours at the Channel after one of the operating ferries broke down.

Elkana Okanga, a ferry user, said he had to wait for more than 30 minutes to board.

This delayed most travellers coming from Kwale heading to Moi International Airport to board flights.

Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) Communications Manager Elizabeth Wachira said that one ferry had developed a mechanical problem.

"Mv Kwale had developed a mechanical problem and got stuck. We even tried to tow it but it could not because the tides were low. So we waited for the tides to rise for it to move," said Ms Wachira.

She said that to deal with the increased human and vehicular traffic over this festive season, KFS had deployed four ferries to be used during peak hours.

More pedestrians were also encouraged to use the Likoni footbridge when it was opened and ships are not moving into the Mombasa Port.