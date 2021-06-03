Counties Grandchildren sue Eldoret tycoon for share of empire

By TITUS OMINDE

Grandchildren of an Eldoret-based businessman want the court to compel their grandfather to include them in the sharing of his Sh7 billion empire that includes clothing stores, Jade Collections.

In the succession matter before Justice Stephen Githinji at the Eldoret High Court, Kevin Wakaimba and Ivan Wakaimba want their grandfather, Mzee Samwel Mburu, a father of eight, not to sideline them in the distribution of their extended family’s wealth.

Mzee Mburu’s vast business empire, estimated to be worth more than Sh7 billion is spread in Eldoret, Nakuru and Nairobi and includes several flats, business premises, hundreds of acres of land in Rift Valley and developed prime plots in major towns across the country.

Besides the assets, Mr Mburu also owns Jade Collections, a clothing business that has branches spread in Eldoret, Kisumu, Nakuru and Nairobi.

Mr Kevin and Mr Ivan want to be given a share of the wealth, saying they had fees to clear for their university and college education.

Kevin, who was pursuing a degree course in Film production at one of the universities in South Africa, told the court he was forced to terminate his studies last year due to a lack of fees.

His young brother, who was training as a pilot in Malindi, was sent home after he failed to raise the fees at the aviation school, the two grandchildren told the court.

The two claim that their grandfather started discriminating against them after their father, Sammy Wakaimba, passed on 31 years ago in a road accident.

The two claim that their grandfather lodged an insurance claim following Wakaimba’s death.

Through their lawyer, Angu Kiptigin, the two argued that it was unfair for their grandfather to exclude them from the administration of their late father’s estate, terming his action as fraud.

They have also faulted him for evicting them from their late father’s multimillion-shilling 100-acre flower farm in the outskirts of Eldoret town where he was buried.