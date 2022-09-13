Counties Homa Bay county gives businesses 15-day tax holiday

Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga. PHOTO | POOL

By George Odiwuor

Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga has issued a 15-day tax holiday as her administration tries to identify gaps leading to reduced revenue collection.

Over the period, revenue collection officers will report to the department of finance and economic planning for further direction.

The waiver starts Wednesday as a 13-member multi-agency task force tries to come up with ways of raising collections. According to the governor, the county was projecting to get Sh300,000 this year when it can collect Sh1 billion. Ms Wanga faulted the dismal performance in own-source revenue.

"After my inauguration, I sought an update from relevant offices on the financial health of the county...We have seen a fluctuation that points to a breach in the system of revenue collection. There is no point in people paying money that does not reach the county.”

