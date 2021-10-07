Counties Joho ordered to release Buxton Estate papers

Mr Hassan Joho, the Mombasa governor. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By PHILIP MUYANGA

More by this Author Summary Justice Eric Ogola directed Mr Joho, County Secretary and Land and Housing Executive Committee member Tawfiq Balala to provide the documents within 30 days.

Buxton Point Apartments Ltd that is associated with politician and businessman Suleiman Shahbal is constructing 1,500 houses in Buxton Estate.

Mombasa governor Hassan Joho and two senior county officials have been ordered to furnish three organisations with copies of contracts and joint venture agreement the county entered with Buxton Point Apartments Ltd for the re-development of Buxton Estate.

The orders were issued after Mr Joho and the two senior county officials were found in contempt of a judgment that ordered the county government to supply Legal Advice Centre, Haki Yetu St Patrick’s and Transparency International with information regarding the project.

“Having considered the respondents defence, I am not persuaded that there is goodwill on their part in matters relating to the furnishing of information on the joint agreement entered into in relation to the Buxton project,” ruled Justice Ogola.

The judge noted that rather than providing the information, the respondents were passing the buck.

“Consequently, the respondents are in contempt of the court judgment delivered on December 12, 2016 and the resultant order,” said Justice Ogola.

Through lawyer Willis Oluga, the organisations sought to have the county officials summoned to show cause why they should not be committed to civil jail for six months for disobeying the court order.

The case has been fixed for mention on November 11.