Counties Karoney on the spot over land bought by Delmonte

Land Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary Parliament has directed Lands Cabinet Secretary Faridah Karoney to explain how multinational fruit juice processor, Del Monte Kenya acquired more than 2,900 acres of land that had been surrendered to the government.

The Committee on Implementation of House Resolutions demanded to know the circumstances under which the land that was said to have been surrendered by two companies, Sassa Coffee and Rappit B. Limited were later irregularly acquired by Del Monte.

Parliament has directed Lands Cabinet Secretary Faridah Karoney to explain how multinational fruit juice processor, Del Monte Kenya acquired more than 2,900 acres of land that had been surrendered to the government.

The Committee on Implementation of House Resolutions demanded to know the circumstances under which the land that was said to have been surrendered by two companies, Sassa Coffee and Rappit B. Limited were later irregularly acquired by Del Monte Kenya Limited.

The two companies had in 1973 surrendered LR No 12158 measuring 2,900 acres in Muranga County that is registered in the name of Del Monte Kenya. The land was an amalgamation of L.R Nos. 10862, 11312, 2953, 4873 and 11146. Ms Karoney has until close of business today to file a response on how the land changed hands from government to Del Monte.

The National Lands Commission (NLC) chairperson Gershom Otachi told the committee the parcels of land were originally owned by Chui Estates Limited up to 1973 when through a memorandum of registration transfer of lands and at a consideration of Sh2 million, they were transferred to the government of Kenya. The transfer was executed in 1973.

“The commission, however, talking note of passage of time and parties involved in the transaction (unidentified directors of Chui Estate limited and one James Aloisias O’loughlif as commissioner of lands) could not unearth further details that necessitated the transfer nor amalgamation of the said parcels of land,” Mr Otachi told the committee.

The committee chaired by Moitalel Ole Kenta met Ms Karoney and Mr Otachi over implementation of a report of Parliament which ordered resurveying of the entire acreages held by Del Monte Kenya Limited.