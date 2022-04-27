Counties Kibor widow claims assault as family fights over property

Eunitah Chelimo, the fourth wife of Mzee Jackson Kibor, during his burial ceremony at his Samitui farm, Kabenes, Uasin Gishu County on April 01, 2022. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By FRED KIBOR

More by this Author Summary A bitter property row has emerged in the family of prominent Uasin Gishu farmer cum politician Mzee Jackson Kibor, with his youngest widow alleging a plot to disinherit her of the property left behind.

She claimed that she was also physically assaulted by a family member and reported the matter to the police.

Mzee Kibor, famously referred to as the men’s conference chairman, had three other wives Mary (deceased), Josephine Jepkoech and Naomi Jeptoo with whom they had 28 children together.

Ms Eunita Chelimo revealed on Wednesday that she was evicted from her Kabenes matrimonial home and her 57 heads of livestock distributed among her stepchildren, hardly a month after the burial of her husband.

Farms inputs, including tractors have also been taken and distributed among her co-wives’ children, she added. She claimed that she was also physically assaulted by a family member and reported the matter to the police.

Speaking at her Chepkoilel home where she convened a press conference, Ms Chelimo said “there is a plot to disinherit my children because all our properties have been caveated and I can’t even raise the money for my children’s education."

Mzee Kibor, famously referred to as the men’s conference chairman, had three other wives Mary (deceased), Josephine Jepkoech and Naomi Jeptoo with whom they had 28 children together.

Ms Chelimo said the plot to deny her share of the inheritance started even before her husband was interred on April 1.

"I was surprised to be served with property restrictions filed by some of Mzee Kibor’s children, which were interestingly issued on April 1, the same day we were burying him," she said.

While asking the government to come to her aid, she added: "Since then I have had no peace."

Mr Kibor’s wealth is estimated in the billions of shillings. Two weeks before his death he bequeathed each son 200 acres of land and 100 acres to each of the daughters, amongst other property.