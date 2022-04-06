Counties Kilimani residents take fight to liquor stores over noise

A reveller at Explorers Tavern in Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary Kilimani, Lavington and Kileleshwa residents have raised the alarm over mushrooming of small liquour stores, which have been turned into discos and clubs.

The Kilimani Project Foundation (KPF) Executive Director Wanjiru Kanyiha pointed out that the establishments are now operating contrary to national laws and policy guidelines regulating noise pollution.

Ms Kanyiha cited 34 such establishments which she wants the Nairobi County government to revoke their operating licences.

Kilimani, Lavington and Kileleshwa residents have raised the alarm over mushrooming of small liquour stores, which have been turned into discos and clubs.

The residents said certain strip malls owners have been leasing out stalls, which are then converted into liquour stores that soon morph into discos and clubs playing music yet they are not licensed to operate as such.

The Kilimani Project Foundation (KPF) Executive Director Wanjiru Kanyiha pointed out that the establishments are now operating contrary to national laws and policy guidelines regulating noise pollution, alcohol licences and the environment.

Ms Kanyiha cited 34 such establishments which she wants the Nairobi County government to revoke their operating licences.

“The clubs are operating beyond operating hours and engaging in excessive noise hence becoming a public nuisance. Outside the licensed clubs there are these other small liquor stores which play music as discos or clubs yet they are not licensed as clubs or establishments to conduct,” said Ms Kanyiha.

She complained that licences are often issued by the Sub-County Liquor Licensing Board without involvement of stakeholders only for residents to see a club operating in their neighbourhood.

KPF has also called on the National Environmental Management Authority to undertake spot noise violation inspections and take appropriate action against the culprits.

In the last few years, the residents put up a spirited fight against popular joints Club B and others leading to their closures.

Last week Saturday, seven DJ’s were arrested over excessive noise levels and violating operating hours.

[email protected]