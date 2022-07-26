Counties Kisumu-Kakamega road works suspended on lack of funds

By ELIZABETH OJINA

The completion of the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway looks set to take longer after the Kenya National Highways Authority suspended the construction works due to financial constraints.

So far the progress of the dual carriageway stands at 96.4 percent with only a few sections left to complete.

The contractor, China Railway No.10 Engineering Group which was awarded the tender last year November, has since pulled out. According to the KeNHA deputy director for corporate communication Samwel Kumba, the project is currently suspended by the Contractor due to outstanding payments.

"The challenge has been lack of adequate budgetary support to complete the project," said Mr Kumba.

This is the third time the project is being suspended due to financial changes.

Initially the first tendering of the highway was awarded to the Israel contractor SBI International Holdings AG (Kenya) but it was later withdrawn due to delayed payments.

Last November it was handed to China Railway No.10 Engineering Group.

"The authority now is working with requisite government agencies to set aside funds under the project to facilitate payment of the contractor all the outstanding amounts so that the project continues," said Mr Kumba.

He added that upon the provision of an adequate budget and the weather allowing, the works can be completed in three months. The construction of the eight-kilometre Kisumu Boys Roundabout –Mamboleo junction was being jointly financed by the World Bank and the national government at a cost of Sh2.6 billion flopped after donor funding was exhausted before the completion of the project.

