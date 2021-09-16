Counties KMC says sales at cashless meat outlet rise to Sh1m daily

A Kenya Meat Commission outlet in Athi River. PHOTO | STANLEY NGOTHO | NMG

By STANLEY NGOTHO

More by this Author Summary The military-run Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) has launched a cashless outlet that it says is currently fetching Sh1 million daily.

KMC Managing Director Brigadier James Gathaga said that the outlet, dubbed Meat Haven, used to operate as a mini shop in the factory.

"Our new concept is to tap into the new local meat market. The small outlet could hardly fetch Sh8,000 daily, but now we make more than one million shillings daily. All meat sold either in the restaurant or choma zone must be bought from KMC," said Brigadier Gathaga.

Brigadier Gathaga added that most loopholes that were used to steal meat had been sealed under the hawk eye of military staff.

Since September last year when President Uhuru Kenyatta transferred the government-owned meat processor to the Ministry of Defence in a turnaround strategy, the plant has witnessed dozens of transformations.

The processor currently enjoys a daily slaughter capacity of 1,250 large animals and 2,000 small stocks compared to a few months ago when the plant would go for a fortnight without a single slaughter.

The 72-hour payment and live animal weight policy has been enticing farmers to supply their animals to KMC.

Apart from animals delivered by trucks, to boost animal supply, Kenya Railways recently began transportation of livestock via the Nanyuki-Nairobi metre gauge railway line. coming as a boost to Kenya. More than 200 animals are delivered per trip on a weekly basis.

Already, the launch of the new cashless outlet is attracting meat lovers as far as Nairobi and its environs. A kilogramme of beef retails at Sh440, slightly lower than prices in the city.

For customers eyeing assorted meat, the prices vary with chick on borne going for Sh500, rump steak retailing at Sh600, ordinary mincemeat at Sh470 and short ribs going for Sh480.

The outlet is housed in a building that also has a nyama choma zone and a modern restaurant run by a civilian. Liquor also retails at "friendly" prices, making for an attractive proposition for revellers.

Outside, dozens of canvas gazebos are set under the canopy of trees. Behind the building sits a children corner that usually operates on a weekend to cater for children.

A private car wash serving more than 2,000 vehicles that visit the outlet weekly fetches pays a Sh50,000 monthly rent.

There is ample secured parking that can hold more than 500 vehicles at a time.

A spot check last weekend indicated dozens of customers flock to the new joint in big numbers. Walk-in customers composed of locals come in large numbers.