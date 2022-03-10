Counties Korean training deal to benefit 5,000 Kenyan youth

Public Service Youth and Gender Affairs CS Margaret Kobia receives Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon during the Korean International Corporation Agency (KOICA) Alumni Reception at safari park hotel Nairobi. PHOTO | ERIC BOSIRE | NMG

By Edna Mwenda

More by this Author Summary The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development signed a Record of Discussion – an agreement between the partners, to work closely with the private sector to empower youth with technical skills.

KOICA will provide Sh832 million ($7.3million) to improve the quality of TVET in Kenya.

About 5,000 young people will benefit from employment opportunities after Kenya signed a Sh800 million deal with the Korean government to support vocational training.

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development signed a Record of Discussion – an agreement between the partners, to work closely with the private sector to empower youth with technical skills.

“The experience and expertise in quality, precision and speed of growth in manufacturing from these two countries will bring about transformative industrialisation in Kenya, delivering a better quality of life,” said PS for Industrialisation Kirimi Kaberia.

KOICA will provide Sh832 million ($7.3million) to improve the quality of TVET in Kenya.

The Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) provides both classroom training and practical exposure in the industry, training on relevant life skills, IT, technical and entrepreneurship skills in TVET partner institutions.

The German Development Cooperation will implement the partnership through Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) employment and skills development for Africa (E4D) program, which will partner with vocational institutes 12 counties.

“This collaboration will make a significant difference in expanding the footprint of the industry and the capacity for production in the country,” added Bodo Immink, GIZ Country Director.

“The youth will therefore be trained using updated quality machines for the various courses,” said Mr Jang Hee Im, Country Director of KOICA in Kenya.

