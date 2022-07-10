Counties Mama Ngina University expansion land compensation pushed to next regime

A signpost leading to Mama Ngina University College located in Gatundu South, Kiambu County in this photo taken on July 21, 2021. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By BRIAN NGUGI

More than 180 residents of Gatundu South Sub-county, who inked contracts to give up their land for the expansion of proposed Mama Ngina University in Gatundu, Kiambu County are faced with a longer wait for compensation after State officials said this week that funds are yet to be provided.

The National Land Commission (NLC) says it is yet to receive the cash from the Education ministry for executing the payments.

With the financial year ending, it means the compensation now will be shifted to the new administration after the August 9 election.

"We are still waiting to hear from the Ministry of Education," NLC acting chief executive Kabale Arero told the Business Daily in an interview last week.

The residents of Mutomo village — the rural home of President Uhuru Kenyatta — were expected to be paid at least Sh10 million each for a 100x100ft plot (a quarter of an acre) against their target of Sh16 million in the current financial year to give way for the expansion.

Ms Taches had earlier said her office had completed verification and was waiting for funds from the Education ministry.

George Magoha, the Education Cabinet Secretary, had not responded to Business Daily by the time of going to press.

“The Commission requested funds from the Ministry of Education and we are still waiting," Ms Tache said.

The residents had earlier warned the delay had compounded their relocation plans as they had started engaging land sellers from other areas but they are now unable to complete the transactions.

The Commission for University Education (CUE) authorised the setting up of Mama Ngina University College under Kenyatta University in 2018.

It is named after the former First Lady who is also the mother of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Date of admission

Mutomo, Ichaweri, is a small village along Kenyatta Road in Gatundu South, which is the rural home of two of Kenya’s presidents – the incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta and his father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

Once compensation is done, the residents have between 15 to 30 days to vacate their premises.

The NLC struck a longstanding deal with the residents of Mutomo after elaborate negotiations for acquiring the land in mid-May.

Prof Magoha visited the site on July 16, 2021, and announced that the institution would admit its first 90 students in September.

