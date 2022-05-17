Counties Migori, Isiolo ranked least transparent counties in sharing of budget details

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

Migori and Isiolo have been ranked as the least transparent counties in disseminating budget information to their residents, highlighting hurdles citizens face in governance participation.

The two counties scored zero out of 100 points in the County Budget Transparency Survey (CBTS), which analysed how budget documents were made publicly available and the level of information in the budgets.

The survey by International Budget Partnership Kenya (IBP Kenya) showed that the overall average transparency score was 35 out of 100 points for the 47 devolved units in 2021.

“Migori and Isiolo scored zero in the survey meaning they failed to publish any budget document,” said Kipkorir Biegon, lead researcher for the CBTS 2021 at IBP Kenya.

Nyeri, West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet emerged as the counties with the most transparent budgets, scoring 72, 71 and 69 points, respectively.

The law requires that each of the 47 counties in Kenya publish and publicise budget documents throughout the budget cycle. The documents include county fiscal strategy papers, itemised budgets, budget expenditure reports and auditor general reports.

