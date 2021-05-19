Counties Nairobi to spend Sh1.2bn on markets, new kiosks

An aerial view of Nairobi City Hall. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary Nairobi County has set aside Sh1.2 billion for building modern kiosks and upgrading open-air markets.

Planned to be implemented in phases, the project is starting in July and is expected to be completed within the financial year ending June 30, 2022.

According to the Nairobi County Fiscal Strategy Paper, Sh138.2 million has been set aside for the launch phase.

From the allocation, Sh25 million will be used in setting up kiosks across 10 wards, namely Pumwani, Kware, Pangani, Kabiro, Dandora, and Kariobangi North. Mowlem, Hamza/Maringo, Kangemi and Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course wards will also benefit from the revamp.

Another Sh20 million will go towards construction of a new city park market, which is part of the total allocation of Sh243 million for the entire project.

Makina market construction will take up Sh17 million out of the total project cost of Sh42 million whereas the extension of Dandora E market will take up Sh15 million out of a total allocation of Sh35 million.

Renovation at Muthurwa market has been allocated Sh15 million, while an equal amount will be used in construction of a perimeter wall and sheds at Kamulu market. The two projects have been allocated Sh70 million.

The drilling of boreholes at Westlands market, installation and connection with reservoirs and networking will be done at a cost of Sh10 million out of the total project cost of Sh15 million.

In the same fiscal year, another Sh9 million will be pumped into the construction of Karen market with the total cost of the project being Sh20 million.

The construction of abattoirs at Karandini market will be done at Sh3.13 million with the total project cost being Sh5 million.

new markets

Moreover, a million shillings will be used for the signage for the new markets in Westlands, Karandini, Kangundo Road and Quarry Road.

Another Sh8 million has been factored in for the purchase of a new double cabin vehicle for use by the trade department.

“We recommend that the above development projects for the trade department be implemented in the coming financial year,” read the document approved by county assembly last month.

Last month, Nairobi Metropolitan Services announced that it had commenced upgrade of eight markets in Nairobi into modern markets.









The facelift was to see the markets have modern stalls, parking areas, new-look ablution blocks as well as link roads to improve accessibility.

The markets include Muthurwa Market, City Park market, Jericho market, Wakulima, Uhuru and three markets along Kayole Spine Road in Embakasi, Landhies Road and Toi Market.

Nairobi currently has 20 open-air and 23 large markets which are not enough for the huge population of merchants in the capital city.

However, five new markets including Mwariro, Westlands, Gikomba, Karandini and New Wakulima which have been constructed at a cost of Sh2.2 billion will soon be unveiled to add to the number.