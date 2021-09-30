Counties New Kemsa system to improve medical supply in counties

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority's offices in Industrial Area, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary Kemsa has adopted a new distribution system as it seeks to ensure prompt delivery to county governments, its single largest customer cluster.

Orders placed with it will dispatched to clients in less than a week under the new dedicated model that features four decentralised distribution centres located in Kisumu, Mombasa, Meru and Nairobi.

The Kisumu centre will serve a zone comprising 19 counties; the one in Mombasa supply six counties, and Meru serve 11 counties in the northern frontier, with the remaining 11 served from the Nairobi central stores.

Kemsa acting Chief Executive Officer Edward Njoroge said the new development is part of the Authority’s transformation strategy, and refuted claims that Kemsa lacks capacity to supply drugs and other related products that the devolved units need.

Already, he added, the four decentralised distribution centres, where all orders placed will be processed and dispatched to clients, have been sufficiently resourced.

“All county governments from Nairobi to the ones in far-flung areas can rest assured that Kemsa has the necessary capacity to service all procedurally placed orders for delivery within seven days or less,” said Mr Njoroge.

Further, a customer service team has been set up to guarantee swift turnaround times.

“Kemsa staff members are committed to the transformation of the Authority,” he said.

Mr Njoroge said that the Authority is banking on its superior supply chain management experience and infrastructure including warehousing and robust information technology systems to boost operation efficiency.

In August, Kemsa denied playing a role in a biting shortage of essential drugs in Nairobi health centres, saying it did not receive any request for medical supplies from either City Hall or the Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

Mr Njoroge said its reform agenda, is raising its quality standards to ensure value for money to the Kenyan taxpayer.

To achieve this, he said Kemsa was changing its financial management and procurement processes, which came into scrutiny during the Covid-19 procurement scandal investigation.

On Wednesday, the authority dispatched Sh64 million worth of medical supplies to Kitui county government, ordered just a week ago.

The order featured pharmaceuticals, non-pharmaceuticals, laboratory, and renal consumables to be distributed to more than 298 health facilities.