Counties NMS embarks on second phase in estates upgrade

Nairobi Metropolitan Services chief Major-General Mohamed Abdalla Badi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is set to embark on the second phase of county estates rehabilitation after completion of the first phase.

Part of the renovations that started in February include repainting the buildings. the project was set to be undertaken in the current 2021/2022 financial year.

The first phase of the project saw 760 housing units in four estates renovated. They are Kariobangi South, Buruburu, Kariokor and Jamhuri.

At least 2,000 houses have been earmarked for a facelift in the project to renovate old and dilapidated houses.

The agency, which is led by Mohamed Badi, is targeting Uhuru and Outering estates in the next phase. Uhuru has 884 units while Outering has 360.

The project is being funded through the Ward Development Fund (WDF), which received an allocation of Sh1.5 billion in the current financial year. It is managed by NMS after it was transferred by ward reps last year from the Office of the Governor.

At the same time, NMS is still conducting stock-taking of houses to get accurate data of the 16,700 county-owned homes to enhance revenue collection and verify owners.

This is a continuation of the inventory exercise that started in May last year in collaboration with the Kenya Revenue Authority and the county government.

During the exercise, tenants will be expected to submit a rental or tenancy transfer letter, KRA pin, copies of their national identity card, latest payment receipt and any other relevant documents.

Once the exercise is complete, data will be uploaded onto the newly-launched Nairobi Revenue Services system.

[email protected]