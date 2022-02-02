Counties NMS plans to renovate 2,000 residential houses

More by this Author Summary The renovations will include repainting the buildings to meet the municipal standards required for all structures and buildings.

At least 760 units are targeted in Buruburu, Kariobangi South, Jamhuri and Kariokor while another 884 units in Uhuru Estate will also undergo a similar facelift.

NMS director-general Mohamed Badi stated that the renovations project will be rolled out under the Ward Development Fund (WDF) kitty.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has earmarked at least 2,000 houses in various residential estates for renovations.

The renovations will include repainting the buildings to meet the municipal standards required for all structures and buildings.

At least 760 units are targeted in Buruburu, Kariobangi South, Jamhuri and Kariokor while another 884 units in Uhuru Estate will also undergo a similar facelift.

The remaining batch of the project set to be carried out in the current financial year ending June 30, 2022 will cover 360 housing units in Outering Estate.

NMS director-general Mohamed Badi stated that the renovations project will be rolled out under the Ward Development Fund (WDF) kitty.

WDF received an allocation of Sh1.5 billion in this financial year with projects under the fund now being managed by NMS.

This is inclusive of Sh1.5 billion WDF which has been transferred by the county legislators last year from the office of the governor to NMS.

“In Kariokor Estate, the exercise is being undertaken in collaboration with the area MCA through the Ward Development Fund,” said Mr Badi.

At the same time, NMS is continuing with inventory of county houses with the exercise aimed at coming up with accurate data of the 16,700 county-owned houses to enhance revenue collection as well as verify real tenants of the houses.

The exercise began in May in collaboration with the Kenya Revenue Authority and the county government.

