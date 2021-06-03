Counties Ojienda suffers blow in pursuit of Sh35m legal fee from Meru County

A Nairobi-based lawyer Tom Ojienda has temporarily been stopped from demanding Sh35 million from the Meru County Government for legal services offered six years ago.

The lawyer was hired by the devolved unit in 2015, then under Governor Peter Munya (now a Cabinet Secretary), to represent it in a case filed by a beer distiller questioning legality of the county's Alcoholic drinks Control Act.

After putting a successful defence for the county government, the court's Deputy Registrar assessed his legal fees to a sum of Sh35,046,245.

High Court Judge James Makau has however suspended the lawyer from demanding the money pending determination of a case that the county government intends to file challenging the amount.

The judge allowed the county to file the case out of time following a finding that the delay to lodge it was not deliberate. He directed the county government to file its papers within 14 days.

The lawyer was awarded the legal fees by the High Court Deputy Registrar in a ruling dated December 14, 2018.

However, the county government was aggrieved by the decision saying he “committed an error of principle and that the amount is manifestly excessive”.

It also claimed that the registrar overlooked the fact that the petition before the court involved public law proceedings and was to be considered entirely free from any practice obtaining in the private law domain. On why it delayed for over five years to challenge the decision of the registrar, the county stated that the ruling was not delivered on notice as it had been planned. It became aware of the ruling upon perusal of the court file.

Justice Makau said although the law requires opposition to the registrar's decision to be filed within the prescribed 14 days period, the reason advanced by the county government was plausible.

"I find the reason for the delay in filing the reference has been laid down to the satisfaction of this Court. The reasons for delay are plausible and satisfactory explanation," said the judge.

He further said justice demands that no party should be condemned unheard.

The county government, then led by governor Peter Munya (now a Cabinet Minister) had engaged Prof Ojienda's firm, Prof. Tom Ojienda & Associates Advocates -to fight case filed by Patiala Distillers Limited.

The distiller sought the court to determine whether Section 34 (2) of the Meru County Alcoholic drinks Control Act was in conflict with National legislation particularly Section 31 of the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act No. 4 of 2010, and Section 91A of the Customs and Excise Act as well as the Constitution.