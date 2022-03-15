Counties Only three matatus per Sacco to access Green Park terminal

More by this Author Summary A violation of the new regulations will lead to punishment, blacklisting and suspension of PSV badges of drivers and conductors.

The regulations announced after a meeting of NMS, National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and public service vehicle (PSV) operators, will also see touting banned at the Sh250 million bus terminal.

The bus terminus will be a drop-off and pick-up point for matatus plying the Ngong and Lang’ata routes once it is opened.

Only three matatus per Sacco will be allowed to access the Green Park terminal at any given time, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has announced, as part of new regulations to govern operations at the terminus ahead of its commissioning.

“NMS held a stakeholder meeting with NTSA and PSV operators at the Green Park Terminal ahead of its launch; operational matters and rules of engagement among the key issues discussed,” said NMS.

“All vehicles must adhere to clearly labelled berths and take only twenty minutes within the terminal,” reads the regulations.

Further, all staff (drivers, conductor and route marshals) will have badges with names, photos, uniforms, Sacco or company names and every route will only have two staff members to assist in operations at the terminus.

No picking or dropping passengers at non-designated places, including the entire stretch of the exit road, with express vehicles to be cleared from the management queue at the control centre on exit.

“All vehicles must be compliant, meet set standards and regulatory requirements. Sacco or company members must conduct their business in an orderly manner. No vehicle repairs in the terminal,” added the document.

The bus terminus will be a drop-off and pick-up point for matatus plying the Ngong and Lang’ata routes once it is opened. It was to be commissioned in January 2021 but that was halted to allow for automation of various operations at the terminus.

“Automated systems will also ease access of details for both PSV operators and commuters online,” said NMS Public Works Director Michael Ochieng.

It can accommodate between 300 and 350 vehicles at any one time, processing about 1,000 cars per hour and up to 20,000 per day.

In January 2021, NMS expanded the terminus to accommodate bodaboda and taxis as part of plans to make them available to commuters to offer last-mile connectivity once they alight from matatus at the stage.

The terminus is among the newly designated termini constructed by NMS as part of the Nairobi Integrated Urban Development master plan and decongestion strategy which will see PSVs terminate outside Nairobi city centre as part of plans to streamline a sector synonymous with congestion and disorder.

Others include Desai and Park Road termini; Fig Tree terminus, Muthurwa terminus, one at the junction of Bunyala and Workshop Road.

