Counties Russia donates Sh112m vegetable oil to WFP for war on hunger in Kenya

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary While welcoming the donation from the Russian Federation, WFP country director Lauren Landis said the contribution would be distributed by WFP during this year’s lean season, when farming families typically face hunger.

WFP distributes cereals, pulses, and fortified vegetable oil to vulnerable Kenyans while treating malnutrition in mothers by providing nutritious flour for porridge and peanut-based supplements for children under 5.

Russian Ambassador to Kenya Dmitry Maksimychev said his country is a long-term and strategic partner of WFP and a friend of the Kenyan people.

Russia has donated a consignment of fortified vegetable oil worth Sh112.2 million ($1 million) to support World Food Programme in its resilience-building activities in the drought-stricken arid counties of Kenya.

While welcoming the donation from the Russian Federation, WFP country director Lauren Landis said the contribution would be distributed by WFP during this year’s lean season, when farming families typically face hunger.

WFP distributes cereals, pulses, and fortified vegetable oil to vulnerable Kenyans while treating malnutrition in mothers by providing nutritious flour for porridge and peanut-based supplements for children under 5.

Ms Landis said the contribution was very timely for families grappling with acute food shortages as some of the counties face the prospect of a third successive failed rainy season.

“This year, because of the drought, we are providing support to families in our resilience programme for 10 months, instead of eight. This contribution from the Russian Federation is an important component of that package,” she said.

She added that the WFP supports the families to adopt new farming practices, nutritious and drought-resistant crops to achieve a sustainable future.

Russian Ambassador to Kenya Dmitry Maksimychev said his country is a long-term and strategic partner of WFP and a friend of the Kenyan people.

“We are pleased that this gift from the Russian people will help contribute to changing the lives of hardworking families by helping them through a difficult time while they work towards lasting solutions to the food security challenges in the arid and semi-arid areas of the country,” he said.

[email protected]