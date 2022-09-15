Counties Sakaja appoints Olive Mugenda to head healthcare reforms taskforce

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has named a seven-member taskforce to review and propose reforms in the county’s health sector.

The team chaired by former Kenyatta University vice-chancellor Prof Olive Mugenda has been given 45 days to review citizens’ access to quality health services, assess the status of all public health facilities and also review the supply chain management of medical products.

The county under the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) constructed 28 hospitals especially in slums to help for residents in informal settlements and also discourage over-reliance of Kenyatta National Hospital.

“In the performance of its mandate, the Taskforce may, as the need arises co-opt persons to advise or offer assistance on any area the Taskforce may consider necessary,” the statement by Sakaja read.

Mr Sakaja also the taskforce will assess the status of health information management and propose interventions towards achieving it and also review current human resource capacity and assess the gaps, among other issues.

Other members of the taskforce are Dr Anastacia Nyalita, Dr Githinji Gitahi, Ms Dorcas Kemunto, Chief Administrative secretary in the Ministry of health Dr Mercy Mwangangi, the founder of St Mary’s Hospitals Dr William Charles Fryda and Ms Karei Mwenda.

The team will also review and propose an efficient health financing model. Before he retired, President Kenyatta commissioned 14 Level 2 and 3 hospitals to cater to the needs of residents in the informal sector in areas including Gichagi in Kangemi, Mukuru Kwa Reuben, Tassia Kwa Ndege and Our Lady of Nazareth in Mukuru Kwa Njenga.

Mr Kenyatta also commissioned Mathare-Korogocho Level 5 Hospital which was renamed Mama Margaret Kenyatta Hospital.

But there have been complaints that the hospitals lack facilities, personnel and drugs even after being launched.

