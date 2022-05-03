Counties Samburu county set to host first KMTC campus

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GEOFFREY ONDIEKI

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has secured land and a title deed in Maralal to establish its first-ever campus in Samburu County.

The National Land Commission (NLC) has embarked on issuing title deeds to Maralal town landowners. Private parcels and those belonging to public institutions will be covered.

NLC member Reginald Okumu said the agency has demarcated the land for setting up the historic campus.

"Land for the KMTC college is already titled. What we are finalising now is the process of titling 3,000 individuals who are set to receive their titles for the first time in the history of Samburu. Our target is to issue 5,000 titles to spur development in Maralal town," Mr Okumu said.

The proposed campus, whose construction will start later this year, will enable hundreds of young people to gain valuable skills.

This will be the first major tertiary institution to be established in the pastoral county.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda confirmed that the national government had already allocated funds for setting up the campus.

The legislator said the college will help improve healthcare services.

"I am happy that after so much effort and follow-up, the funds to start the KMTC Maralal campus are finally with KMTC. This will be historic and will help quench the thirst for knowledge of our youths in Samburu," she said.

The National Government Constituency Development Fund (NGCDF), she said, has committed to supplement the government’s efforts by allocating Sh20 million for a tuition block.

She added that the Samburu West CDF has set aside Sh10 million for the completion of the Sirata Technical Training Institute, which has stalled for six years.

“We have finally allocated Sh10 million to complete the Sirata Technical Training Institute that has stalled for a long period,” she said.

Samburu County is among the toughest places to live in Kenya because of its harsh weather conditions, insecurity and unforgiving terrain.

Critical sectors like education and health were neglected by successive governments. However, the advent of devolution has brought transformation in the region.

Leaders said the new KMTC campus and the Sirata Technical Training Institute will help in bridging the gap in tertiary education in the region.

