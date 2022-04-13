Counties Senior county assembly staff facing the sack get reprieve in MCAs U-turn

Nairobi County Assembly Minority Whip Peter Imwatok addresses a press conference in the past. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary In a motion moved by Minority Whip Peter Imwatok, the city MCAs agreed to rescind the decision taken in October last year following recommendations by Justice and Legal Affairs committee.

The report had flagged Nairobi County Assembly Service Board for promoting and appointing junior officers to higher positions without qualifications.

The committee said the board had in 2020 irregularly moved unqualified junior officers to managerial positions contrary to the law as those on short-term contracts were given permanent and pensionable terms.

Twenty-eight senior Nairobi County Assembly staff who were facing the sack and demotion due to how they were employed have been spared the axe.

In a motion moved by Minority Whip Peter Imwatok, the city MCAs agreed to rescind the decision taken in October last year following recommendations by Justice and Legal Affairs committee.

The report had flagged Nairobi County Assembly Service Board for promoting and appointing junior officers to higher positions without qualifications.

The committee said the board had in 2020 irregularly moved unqualified junior officers to managerial positions contrary to the law as those on short-term contracts were given permanent and pensionable terms.

However, on Tuesday, the MCAs agreed to reverse the decision they took last year as well as expunge the records adopting the report.

“Mr Speaker, you are correcting what was not right because you know we are a House of rules and procedures,” said Mr Imwatok. The motion was seconded by nominated MCA Kabiro Mbugua.

Last year, a planned advertisement in August seeking to internally recruit 28 senior officers to replace those who were demoted resulted in a fallout.

Some MCAs and assembly staff opposed the plan and Sheila Munubi, an employee, on August 16, 2021, went to the Employment and Labour Relations court seeking conservatory orders stopping the planned recruitment.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission was also dragged into the matter by instituting investigations into the conduct of former and current members of the board who were summoned by the agency to record statements.

[email protected]