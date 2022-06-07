Counties Sh470m power projects rolled out in South Rift

By Vitalis Kimutai

The Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) is implementing 78 energy projects at a cost of Sh469.8 million in three counties in the South Rift.

In the five constituencies in Bomet county – Chepalungu, Bomet Central, Bomet East, Konoin and Sotik constituencies – the corporation is undertaking projects worth Sh 196 million.

“The county government of Bomet has partnered with REREC since 2013 in to implement electrification projects with the devolved government unit remitting Sh47,911,267 while the corporation has matched it with the same amount,” said Dr Rose Mkalama, the General Manager in charge of information communication and education.

Dr Mkalama revealed that REREC has funded projects worth Sh696,224.24 million in the county.

She made the remarks at Chebunyo trading centre in Bomet county during a medical camp sponsored by REREC, which was also attended by County Executive Committee (CEC) member in charge of health and medical services Dr Joseph Sitonik.

Out of a total of 24 projects in the region, 11 have been commissioned while 13 are in various stages of implementation, according to Dr Mkalama.

The corporation is implementing 30 projects in Narok county at a cost of Sh225.8 million with six having been commissioned while 24 are in various stages of completion.

The projects are being undertaken in six constituencies – Kilgoris, Emmurua Dikir, Narok East, Narok South, Narok West and Narok North.

In Kajiado county REREC is implementing 24 projects at a cost of Sh75 million with seven of them having been commissioned while 17 are in various stages of construction.

The construction is being undertaken in five constituencies – Kajiado East, Kajiado North, Kajiado West, Kajiado South and Kajiado Central.

The Jubilee administration has been expanding the rural electrification programmes across the 47 counties in what is expected to provide employment opportunities for the people.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto have repeatedly stated that the rollout of last mile connectivity had spurred economic growth in rural areas in what has a ripple effect on the economy.

Public institutions have been connected with electricity in what has led to extension of the same to homes which have since independence been lacking energy supply.

Growth of cottage industries in rural centres has also been realized in what the government has stated would prop up the expansion of the informal sector leading to a rise in employment opportunities.

