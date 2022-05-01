Counties Syokimau residents up in arms over deafening pub noise

By COLLINS OMULO

Residents of Syokimau in Machakos County are up in arms over persistent noise pollution by 36 entertainment joints.

Under the Syokimau Residents Association (SRA), the dwellers have called for action against the clubs, liquour stores and pubs which they are accusing of contravening county and national laws and policy guidelines regulating noise pollution.

In a letter to Machakos County, SRA chairperson John Mutinda said several households in Syokimau suffer from persistent noise pollution leading to lack of sleep, noting that some residents are forced to move houses or self-medicate in order to fall asleep.

He said that despite their complaints to have the entertainment establishments reduce noise pollution and adhere to the laws, nothing has been done with the pubs continuing to operate even past normal operating hours.

The residents said new clubs and pubs are mushrooming in the area with a larger percentage licensed to operate next to residential houses and schools. This, the residents say, has contributed significantly to property devaluation and loss of income for landlords as tenants have left the properties.

“We appeal to your offices to investigate and take firm action against the establishments listed below which continue to engage in noise pollution,” reads in part the letter dated April 26, 2022, and addressed to Machakos Directorate of Liquour Control.

The residents said the sub-county lacks clear zoning and physical plans, leading to the area being a mixed residential and commercial zone with no control over what business to put up.

“This has seen the establishments err in failing to consult their neighbours when seeking a change of use and establishing entertainment clubs, lounges and liquour stores in the vicinity of schools and residential homes,” said Mr Mutinda.

The residents want the county government to urgently coordinate a multi-stakeholder joint review of the establishments.

