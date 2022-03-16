Counties Taps run dry as water cartels hit Kitengela town

A man pulls a hercules stunt while pushing a cart loaded with 20 litre jerricans of water at Kitengela, Kajiado county. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NMG

By STANLEY NGOTHO

Mr James Wafula, a handcart water vendor said cartels have taken over the kiosks by hiring individuals to queue on their behalf but end up selling the same water at Sh40.

Kitengela residents have raised concerns over the hiking of freshwater prices in public kiosks as an artificial shortage takes a toll on the town.

A spot check by the Business Daily shows that a 20-litre jerrycan has been increased to Sh5 from Sh3.

The kiosks were set up following President Uhuru Kenyatta's intervention after a biting shortage.

Kajiado county government was to spend Sh20 million on eight kiosks and Nairobi Water and Sewage Company (NWSC) was required to re-route the main pipeline at Kyangombe, within Kitengela town, to serve the kiosks.

But in February 2019, the Ministry of Water and Sanitation banned all water selling companies in Kitengela and Athi River in a bid to protect residents from cartels that used to mint millions from thirsty locals.

This saw dozens of high-end homesteads within EPZ estates supplied by EPZA disconnected to date.

Only four of the proposed eight kiosks are complete and running, albeit for several hours in a day.

In the last three months, the kiosks have not dispensed water. This has seen private vendors take advantage of the shortage to sell water at Sh40 per jerrycan.

Mr James Wafula, a handcart water vendor said cartels have taken over the kiosks by hiring individuals to queue on their behalf but end up selling the same water at Sh40.

"It's common to find more than 100 jerrycans on queue at a single kiosk manned by a few individuals. You have to wait for them to be served. They operate on behalf of the water business cartel," he said.

"Despite the teething challenges, my administration is focused and laying elaborate plans to ensure our people have a constant water supply not only in Kitengela but to both satellite towns and rural areas," said Kajiado governor Joseph Lenku when reached for comment.