Counties Truckers demand instant collection of highway fines

A cargo truck passes through the Mariakani weighbridge in Kilifi County. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By WINNIE ATIENO

Transporters want the government to collect fines from truckers as soon as offences are committed to avoid penalties accumulating for months.

The Kenya Transporters Association says the delays in fine collections for offences detected at weighbridges by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has seen many end up with huge bills that are difficult to pay on demand.

The transporters said offending trucks are allowed to continue operating and committing multiple offences in years without notifying drivers or the truck owners only to get demands running into millions of shillings.

“KTA is not advocating for breaking the law. But it is unfair and unjust to suddenly receive three-year-old multiple fines for several offences that were not brought to our attention when they were committed hence they continue to recur,” said KTA chairman Mr Newton Wang’oo.

“Trucks that have passed through virtual weigh-in-motion weighbridges and have committed offences are not charged immediately.”

He said some of the offences may have been committed without the driver’s knowledge. In most cases, the driver may have already left employment or the truck changed ownership.

The transporters urged KeNHA to tap into technology to create awareness and compliance to facilitate business with all stakeholders.

He claimed KeNHA is creating avenues of corruption and fanning the vice by slapping transporters with a list of offences that are running into years.

“How does an institution take years just to inform a transporter that offences have been committed? The offences are committed by the drivers and not the owners of the trucks as clearly owners are not in control of the trucks. How does a truck owner ensure compliance daily if they are not even aware that offences have been committed?” he posed.

The transporters said they have written several letters to KeNHA about the issue but no action has been taken.

He said KeNHA has weighbridge stations all over the country with electronic systems.

The transporters proposed waiving of all offences committed and have taken more than a month before notifying the owners of the trucks and immediate penalties recommended.

He proposed that all offences of less than a month be immediately notified to the transporters.

“Institutions like the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), send notices and reminders to taxpayers while KeNHA brings three-year-old offences that we cannot verify; ironically these offences are captured electronically in seconds but notifying the offender takes three years, creating a perfect environment for corruption,” he added.

