Counties Uhuru, Central parks to shut for renovation

City residents at Uhuru Park on February 21, 2021. The recreational facility will be closed to the public for three months. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary Nairobi residents will soon be barred from accessing Uhuru Park and Central Park for at least three months to allow for their renovation.

This is after Nairobi MCAs Tuesday approved a motion to rehabilitate the two iconic public parks decrying that they are in a deplorable state.

The motion by Majority Leader Abdi Guyo seeks to have the parks urgently closed to allow for their rehabilitation to restore them to their former glory.

Nairobi residents will soon be barred from accessing Uhuru Park and Central Park for at least three months to allow for their renovation.

This is after Nairobi MCAs Tuesday approved a motion to rehabilitate the two iconic public parks decrying that they are in a deplorable state.

The motion by Majority Leader Abdi Guyo seeks to have the parks urgently closed to allow for their rehabilitation to restore them to their former glory.

Mr Guyo said the proposal came from Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and City Hall, necessitating the motion.

Nairobi County retains, operates and maintains various parks and green spaces such as Uhuru Park, Central Park, Michuki Memorial Park, Jamhuri Park, Jeevanjee Gardens and Uhuru Gardens.

Consequently, the ward representatives want NMS Director- General Mohamed Badi and Nairobi Acting Governor Ann Kananu to notify the public and subsequently order for the closure of the two parks to allow for commencement of works.

Mr Guyo said the iconic parks have suffered years of neglect and are in a state of disrepair, and risk losing their appeal, historical significance and recognition should their deteriorating situation not be remedied.

He explained that rehabilitation and retrofitting of urban parks and green spaces in Nairobi County is part of the presidential legacy project and therefore needs the full support of the county.

However, he decried that the two parks, among few such public parks with historical and national significance, now risk losing their international appeal, recognition and status given the neglect they have suffered over the years.

“While NMS has invested heavily in the renovation of Michuki Memorial Park, which investment has greatly boosted the usage of the park with greater numbers visiting the refurbished park on a daily basis, the same has not materialised for Uhuru Park and Central Park which remain in a state of disrepair,” said Mr Guyo.

Seconding the motion, Minority Leader Michael Ogada said the works will last for three months as NMS intends to do “meaningful rehabilitation” at the two parks.

“Let us give them the three months they are requesting for but let them not fence off the place and then disappear,” he said.

“We must assure members of the public that there will be nothing sinister going to happen in the parks. We must also make ensure that not a single inch of public land goes to private hands,” said Dandora Area 4 MCA.

Last month, Mowlem MCA Benson Mwangi raised concerns over the sorry state of Uhuru Park saying it had become a hideout for thugs.