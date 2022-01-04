Counties Weatherman warns of costly power, famine in dry January

Narok is one of the counties to be hit hard by a dry spell. FILE

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary The weatherman has warned of a dry weather condition this January that is likely to lead to higher electricity bills and loss of lives due to famine.

The Kenya Meteorological Department says the forecast for January 2022 indicates that most parts of the country will experience dry weather conditions.

The weatherman has warned of a dry weather condition this January that is likely to lead to higher electricity bills and loss of lives due to famine.

The Kenya Meteorological Department says the forecast for January 2022 indicates that most parts of the country will experience dry weather conditions, with a few exceptions in some areas that will receive occasional rainfall during the first and second weeks of the month.

"The expected dry conditions may impact negatively on the major river catchment areas for the country’s hydroelectric power generating dams," said Stella Aura, director at the department.

The dry weather means that Kenyans will have to rely more on thermal electricity, which is more expensive when compared with hydro.

The met has urged the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government and humanitarian institutions to put in place measures to avert possible negative impacts that may arise such as the loss of lives, livelihoods and property.

The areas that will remain generally sunny and dry towards the end of the month include Siaya, Busia, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Bomet, Kericho, Narok, Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta. Others are Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru and Embu Counties.

KMD said the rainfall forecast for January 2022 is mainly based on the evolution of Sea Surface Temperature (SST) gradients and the SST patterns over the Indian, Pacific, Atlantic oceans as well as upper air circulation patterns.

“The SST patterns in the Indian and Pacific Oceans were mainly considered. The outlook for the month is mainly based on empirical statistical models developed from expected evolution of global Sea Surface Temperature (SST) anomalies and the Southern Oscillation Index (SOI),” said the director.

The director said the Equatorial sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are below average from the west - central to eastern Pacific Ocean and above average in the Western Pacific. This, she said, implies that La Niña conditions are present and this usually results in below average rainfall over Kenya.

She said the reduction of water and pasture over the northern sector of the country may lead to human to human and human to wildlife conflicts.