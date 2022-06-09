Counties Works on Sh2.2bn Wundanyi road resumes after six months

By LUCY MKANYIKA

The government is fast-tracking the 54km Mto Mwagodi-Msau-Mbale-Werugha-Mgange-Bura road after stalling for more than six months.

The contractor of the Sh2.2 billion road, Stecol Corporation has already moved back to the site after the government made a down-payment of Sh98 million for the work to commence.

The contractor had abandoned the site in February after the construction work was launched in November by Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure James Macharia.

According to a Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra) report, at the time the contractor was leaving the site, the overall physical progress for the road was at 1.1 percent.

County Commissioner Lawford Kibaara said little work had been done at the site but confirmed that the contractor was mobilising staff and equipment for the project.

"He has already requested that we provide security so work will start anytime soon. The government has paid some funds to the contractor to start the work," he said.

The construction of the road is among the biggest national government projects in the region.

The road that runs across Mwatate and Wundanyi sub-counties had been neglected for decades with farmers and commuters suffering during rainy seasons.

Once the road is completed, it is expected to ease the flow of farm produce that will be easily delivered to markets in Voi, Nairobi and Mombasa to increase trade for farmers in the Mwatate and Wundanyi areas thereby spearheading the economic growth of the county.

It will also connect the two sub-counties to Voi which is the business hub of the county.

The construction of the road has opened a fight between Governor Granton Samboja and Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako who are both taking credit for the project.

Mr Samboja and the MP, who both claim to have championed the construction of the road, traded barbs as each took credit for the project.

Speaking separately, the Wundanyi MP said they expect the construction of the road will continue without a hitch.

"I want to assure my constituents that as their representative I will keep watch until this mega project is realised. As detailed in the contract, the project will take three years to complete," he said.

The MP thanked the government for ensuring that the project commences benefiting the residents of Wundanyi and Mwatate constituency and the county at large.

"We have had many engagements and I thank the government for the commitment to see that this project progresses," he said.

