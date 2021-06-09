News David Njeng’ere appointed new CEO of examinations council

Dr David Njeng’ere, the new CEO of the Kenya National Examinations Council. PHOTO | COURTESY | KICD

By DAVID MUCHUNGUH

The board of the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has appointed Dr David Njeng’ere the CEO of the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec), to take over from Mercy Karogo, who has been acting for six years.

Dr Njeng’ere’s appointment is key, considering the new role Knec will play in assessment under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). His five-year term will begin on July 1, 2021.

The new CEO was instrumental in the conceptualisation of the CBC while he worked at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD). He is currently Education CS George Magoha’s advisor on curriculum matters.

“Dr Njeng’ere will be tasked with spearheading the transformative gains the council has made in examinations management. Going forward, the council aims to step up its service to the next level, more particularly in administering assessments under the CBC,” the announcement by the council chairman, Dr John Onsati, reads.

High-level appointments

His appointment makes complete high-level appointments for the team that worked on designing the CBC.

Dr Julius Jwan (former KICD CEO) is now the PS for Basic Education, Dr Sara Ruto is a CAS in the Education ministry whereas Dr Fatuma Chege who chaired the CBC taskforce was recently appointed PS for CBC implementation.

Knec is expected to be reformed and probably change its name to indicate the new focus on assessment. Also expected to be developed is an assessment framework to guide the new dispensation.

Dr Njeng’ere has researched widely and is also a published author. He is a co-author of the Head Start English series – a secondary school coursebook. He has also written several class readers.