East Africa DR Congo officially joins East African bloc

DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi speaks during a joint press conference at the end of the Summit on the Financing of African Economies in Paris on May 18, 2021. The DR Congo has been granted the green light to join the East African Community. PHOTO | LUDOVIC MARIN | POOL | AFP

By LUKE ANAMI

More by this Author Summary While addressing the EAC Heads of State Summit, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the chairperson of the Summit, said the admission of the DRC to the EAC will enable the community to achieve much needed development based on the economies of large scale.



The Democratic Republic of Congo was officially admitted to the East African Community on March 29, 2022 during the 19th Extraordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State.

While addressing the EAC Heads of State, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the chairperson of the Summit, said the admission of the DRC into the bloc would enable the Community achieve the much-needed development based on the economies of scale.

“Today, the 29th, is a historic day in the history of the EAC as we admit the DRC into the EAC. We have already considered and agreed, in our closed session, and the Summit has taken the decision to admit the DRC into the EAC,” said President Kenyatta. “The admission of the DRC into EAC is historic, not only for our countries but our continent at large.”

“For people who are looking for prosperity, this is a very important issue. We welcome the DRC into the EAC,” said President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda. “We now need to work on peace in eastern Congo, because that region has been having problems for some time.”

“I congratulate our brothers and sisters from the DRC and welcome them into the EAC. I urge all the institutions of the EAC to accelerate the admission o processes in accordance with the Treaty and our rules of admission,” said President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

“It is our expectation that the DRC will ratify the admission on time to allow the Community to benefit from integration,” said Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

"Coming together will benefit the Community to achieve its integration agenda," said Burundi Vice-President Prosper Bagombanza.

South Sudan's Minister in the Office of the President Dr Barnaba Marial Benjamin represented President Salva Kiir.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi also addressed the meeting.