News Ex-DCI boss overpaid Sh5m in Malaysia mission job

Former Director Criminal Investigation (DCI) Ndegwa Muhoro. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By VINCENT OWINO

More by this Author

The government may never recover Sh5.1 million erroneously paid to former Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Ndegwa Muhoro during his service as Kenya’s high commissioner to Malaysia since he has retired.

Mr Muhoro, who was deployed to Malaysia in 2018 was mistakenly paid nearly twice his agreed gross salary for 27 months during his tenure in Kuala Lumpur, auditor-general Nancy Gathungu says.

Having served at a higher position, the Public Service Commision set his pay at Sh344,286 per month, which is higher than the maximum Sh320,000 earned by officers in same position, the auditor-general said.

Read: Why case against ex-Kenya Power bosses was dropped

Erroneous payment

“However, the officer was erroneously paid a gross salary of Sh659,286 per month for the period between February 12, 2019 to June 30, 2020 and Sh661,676 per month for the period July 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021 instead of Sh344,286,” Ms Gathungu said.

Over the 27 months, Mr Muhoro wrongly received an overpayment of Sh6.8 million, most of which may never be recovered as his tenure ended before he could fully repay after discovery of the error.

“The error was rectified and recovery of the overpayment at a monthly rate of Sh100,000 was initiated with effect from June 1, 2022 implying that the recovery would take approximately 68 months or 5.6 years,” the auditor-general said.

However, Mr Muhoro was recalled in November last year, and was expected to return home by December 5, 2023, after repaying just Sh1.7 million of the money he was erroneously paid.

Read: How technology was deployed in Willy Kimani's murder case

His position would eventually be taken up by John Ekitela, who President William Ruto appointed last year.

“In the circumstances, the Ministry may not be able to recover the outstanding amount by the end of the Officer’s contract,” Ms Gathungu said, indicating that more than Sh5 million of the taxpayers’ money could end up benefitting an individual.

If recovered, this amount could, for example, be used to pay 14 primary school teachers, who take home Sh28,491 monthly, for a year.

→ [email protected]