News Former Kenya's president Mwai Kibaki dies aged 90 years

Former President Mwai Kibaki. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author & By ADONIJAH NDEGE

More by this Author Summary Former President Mwai Kibaki, who ended President Daniel Moi's 24-year rule, has died at the age of 90, State House announced on Friday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a presidential proclamation on Friday announcing the passing on of the retired President who also served as Kenya’s fourth Vice President.

Kibaki ended the late President Moi’s more than two decades rule in 2002 when he took over power as Kenya’s third President.

Former President Mwai Kibaki, who ended President Daniel Moi's 24-year rule, has died at the age of 90, State House announced on Friday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a presidential proclamation on Friday announcing the passing on of the retired President who also served as Kenya’s fourth Vice President.

Kibaki ended the late President Moi’s more than two decades rules in 2002 when he took over power as Kenya’s third President.

"We remember the values by which he lived, the ideals he embraced, his dignity and diligence, his candour and concern for the well-being of all Kenyans," said President Kenyatta on Friday.

"His contributions as minister of finance and vice president saw Kenya's economy grow steadily fueled by a commodities boom as well as fiscal and monetary policies that were the backbone of his economic philosophy."

President Kibaki was the only surviving former president after the second president Daniel Moi died in 2020.

During the proclamation, President Kenyatta announced a period of national mourning in respect of Mr Kibaki who is credited for transforming the country following decades of KANU misrule.

“I order and direct that in the testimony of high esteem that all Kenyans held for Mwai Kibaki, the country will hold a period of national mourning until sunset on the day he will be buried. All flags will fly at half-mast during this period,” President Kenyatta said.

Kibaki is survived by four children: Judy Wanjiku, Jimmy Kibaki, David Kagi and Tony Githinji.

His career started in the lecture halls of Makerere University and later in KANU as the executive officer.

The journey took him to the Treasury as the country’s second Finance minister after Mr James Gichuru, a job which thrust him into the international limelight.

Some key projects he initiated during his time at the Treasury include Mumias and Nzoia sugar mills, Webuye Pan Paper , construction of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, and the Nairobi-Nakuru-Eldoret-Malaba highway.

He also conceived the failed Kenya Fertiliser plant in Mombasa and Kenya Furfural in Eldoret.

Kibaki had a bachelor’s degree in economics and boasted a political career spanning two eras — the Jomo Kenyatta and Moi administrations. He took power as third President at the age of 71.

His experience as the Finance minister for 12 years and VP for 10 years sharpened and prepared him for the presidency.