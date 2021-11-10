News IEBC achieves 25 percent voter listing drive target

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Clerk conducts registration of new Voters outside Star of the Sea Primary School in Mombasa in this photo taken on 4th November 2021. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had registered 25.3 percent of targeted voters at the close of the mass listing last week.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said on Wednesday that only 1,519,294 Kenyans had registered to vote against a target of six million new voters.

The polls agency launched the registration on October 4 as part of its Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise.

"During the ECVR exercise, the Commission enrolled a total of 1,519,294 new voters out of the projected target of approximately 6,000,000 eligible voters," said Mr Chebukati.

Nairobi registered 152,920 voters, Nakuru (62,064 ), Kiambu (59, 813), Kakamega (57,816) while Kisii had 56,932 listings.

Counties that registered the lowest number of voters were Lamu (5,773), Isiolo (6,222), Samburu ( 9, 356), Laikipia ( 11, 605), and Tana River ( 11,618) voters.

During the exercise, 421,057 registered voters applied to transfer from their previous centres to new ones.

After the registration, data will be compiled and cleaned before the voters verify their details for a month starting early next year.

A final register will then be out marking the final phase ahead of the August 9 elections.

IEBC will also conduct mass voter registration for the diaspora for a period of 15 days starting December 6.

