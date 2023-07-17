News Jubilee Life launches scholarship contest for artistic pupils

By EDNA MWENDA

Jubilee Life Insurance has launched the 2023 Live Free Art Competition that will see the best ten pupils drawn from various schools across the country awarded a secondary education scholarship worth Sh3 million.

The competition targets pupils from grades one to four under the competency-based curriculum (CBC).

The top ten pupils will also be enrolled in the company’s mentorship programme.

“We are excited to launch the third edition of the Jubilee Live Free Art Competition. The art competition will enable young learners across Kenya to demonstrate their artistic prowess and to be recognised for their talents,” said Ms Wilbroda Odera, Jubilee Life Insurance General Manager for retail life and pensions.

The annual competition, whose theme this year is ‘Celebrating Jubilant Moments’, is designed to foster a love for art and to encourage creativity and self-expression among young pupils in both private and public schools.

The learners' submissions will be evaluated and judged by art educators and creative professionals. The competition will be divided into two categories (Grades 1 and 2, and Grades 3 and 4).

To participate, interested pupils must submit their artwork and duly completed entry forms between Monday, July 24, and Friday, September 8.

The registration forms are on the company’s website.

“The competition by Jubilee will inspire young artists in different regions across Kenya while empowering them to develop their visual literacy and to showcase their imagination. Our pupils are thrilled to be part of this exciting initiative,” said George Nginyo, a teacher from Green Gardens School.

“We believe that learners should be exposed to a learning environment that enables them to become all-rounded individuals,” he added.

The artwork should be submitted to the company’s head office in Nairobi city centre by September 8.

