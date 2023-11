News KCB guarantees in G-to-G fuel imports hit Sh515bn

KCB Group CEO Paul Russo releases the nine-month financial results on Wednesday, November 22.

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

KCB Group has disclosed that it has cumulatively guaranteed fuel import purchases worth $3.37 billion (Sh514.96 billion) since the start of the government-to-government deal, revealing its might in supporting the arrangement that started in April.

