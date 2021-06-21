News KRA to auction overstayed cargo at Mombasa port

Some of the vehicles set to go under the hammer at the Mombasa port. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By ANTHONY KITIMO

More by this Author

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will auction more than 200 motor vehicles, among other assorted goods, whose owners have failed to pay tax.

The taxman set the auction for this week and interested bidders have been invited to view the goods with full details being listed in a public notice published in a gazette notice dated June 21.

In the notice, the taxman says it intends to auction different types of cars and imported goods which have overstayed in different customs warehouses in the port city.

According to the notice, the auction is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Importers of the goods have been given until the auction day to pay duty, ranging from Sh200,000 to millions of shillings.

A number of consolidated consignments have also been gazetted for auction. Consolidated cargo comprises majority of lots slated for auction, which are linked to small traders who import using proxies posing as clearing agents and either swindle them or take long before paying the requisite fees to clear cargo.

On Monday, interested buyers visited different warehouses to view the commodities ahead of the auction.