News Former Lake Basin executives charged afresh over Sh4.1bn mall

Former Lake Basin Development Authority chairman Onyango Oloo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Former Lake Basin Development Authority chairman Onyango Oloo and ten other people have been charged afresh over the construction of Sh4.1 billion Lake Mall in which the anti-graft body says costs were inflated to defraud taxpayers.

Mr Oloo was charged together with former LBDA managing director Peter Abok, directors of a Chinese company who constructed the mall and LBDA board members. They all denied charges of conspiracy to defraud.

The fresh charges were read to the accused persons after the Director of Public Prosecutions dropped some of the accused persons from the case and consolidated two files touching on the construction of Lake Mall.

Others who were charged were Mr Zhang Jing, Zeyun Yang and their company Ederman Property Ltd, Mr David Oyosi, Mr George Odawa and Mr Innocent Momanyi.

Also charged are Mr Oscar Ogunde, Mr Vincent Ogenge, Ms Lydia Owino, together with Symbion Kenya Ltd and Feradon Associates Ltd.

The charges stated that they conspired to commit fraud between November 2, 2012 and May 2 2018 leading to the loss of Sh4.1 billion from the Government of Kenya. The money was meant for the construction of a retail mall at Kanyakwar in Kisumu County.

Trial magistrate was later informed that the Chinese contractors were engaging the government for a possible settlement.

The court heard that Jing and Yang had engaged the PS Treasury Julius Muia, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and LBDA, the latest talks being on November 4. T

The Chinese company was engaged by LBDA in April 2013 for mixed retail mall, which also included a three-star hotel, show room among others for commercial use.

EACC and DPP said there were claims of corruption involving LBDA officials, who were allegedly bribed to approve the contract.

The commission said the contract was marred with irregularities including inadequate feasibility study report, approvals were not obtained and the project lacked a strategic plan of the Authority.

The magistrate directed the matter to be mentioned on December 8.