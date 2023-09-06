News Nation business journalist bags international award

Edna Mwenda, Nation Media Group journalist pictured on August 06, 2023 along Kenyatta street, Nairobi. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

Nation Media Group (NMG) business reporter Edna Mwenda is among five journalists who bagged the ‘30 under 30’ award in a contest organised by the International News Media Association (INMA).

Ms Mwenda, who reports for the Business Daily, emerged top in the newsroom category of the awards alongside peers who included Johannes Andersen of Denmark-based Politiken media firm and Cwayita Nondula from the Africa Community Media based in South Africa.

“I’m deeply honoured to be among the top 30 under 30 winners of the INMA Awards. Since this is a global award, I can only imagine the number of applicants that took the shot at the contest,” she says.

Other winners are Elyse Popplewell of News Corp in Australia and Nicola Wenz of German-based ZDF Media.

The INMA Global Media Awards aims to reward outstanding achievements in journalism.

Ms Mwenda said the award is a big win for the Nation Media Group and herself.

Some benefits the winners will draw include membership to the community of global media innovators and a scholarship to a master class in a field of the beneficiary’s choice, which Ms Mwenda says will aid in her professional growth.

An actuarial science graduate from Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, Ms Mwenda joined NMG through the company’s Media Lab training programme in 2021.

