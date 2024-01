News Oryx Energies dropped from fuel import deal

By John Mutua

Saudi Aramco has dropped Oryx Energies Limited as its local importer of diesel in the government-backed fuel importation deal, making the Kenyan oil marketing company (OMC) the first to be kicked out of the deal.

Correspondence seen by the Business Daily shows that the Saudi Arabian oil major communicated its decision to replace Oryx Energies with Asharami & One Petroleum on December 20, 2023.

