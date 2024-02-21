News Sh1bn Ekeza Sacco fraud: David Kariuki Gakuyo arrested at JKIA

Bishop David Kariuki Ngare. File | Nation Media Group

Televangelist David Kariuki Ngare, popularly known as Gakuyo, has been arrested.

Mr Gakuyo, who is the founder of Ekeza Sacco, was arrested on Wednesday morning by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The Business Daily has established that Mr Gakuyo, who was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, had been charged with fraud by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

"He is currently being interrogated at the DCI's headquarters," an officer privy to the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Business Daily.

He is facing at least ten cases of fraud. There are another 11 files linked to Mr Gakuyo at the ODPP office.

Read: Gakuyo seeks court shield from Sh1bn loss charges

Mr Gakuyo has described his arrest as political.

"The arrest is political and malicious. I did not flee as alleged and I am ready to face the law if I have committed any crime. The officers have only told me that my arrest is in connection with an ongoing case, but they are yet to give details," he said.

He also lamented that his trip was cut short after his arrest by DCI officers. He said he was looking forward to his day in court to clear the air.

Mr Gakuyo was wanted in connection with several cases of defrauding members of the Ekeza Sacco of over Sh1 billion.

He was later released after agreeing to refund the money to the complainants, but police say the matter is still under investigation.

→ [email protected]

→ [email protected]